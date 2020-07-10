Adamera Appoints New Board Member and Grants Options

Vancouver, July 10, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the appointment of Alejandro ("Alex") Adams to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Adams will replace Geir Liland who is retiring from the role.

Mr. Adams has a degree in Public Accounting and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants in Canada. He has over 8 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He worked as the Corporate Controller of Exeter Resource Corporation until it was purchased by Goldcorp Inc. in 2017 and is currently the CFO of Rugby Mining.

"I have worked with Alex through his years with both Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. Given the many audits, financings and corporate arrangements successfully concluded by those companies I am confident Alex will be a solid member of our Board," says Yale Simpson, Chairman of Adamera Minerals.

"It has been a pleasure working with Geir. For over a decade, he has provided the company with sound guidance and strong governance," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera. "I would also like to welcome Alex to the board and I look forward to working with him as we enter what I believe could be a significant growth period for the company."

Upon joining Adamera's Board of Directors, Mr. Adams will be granted 960,000 options at $0.10, subject to stock exchange approval.

Additionally, the Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers and employees of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,540,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until July 9, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

On behalf of the Adamera Board of Directors, the Company would like to thank Geir Liland for his vauluable contribution to the Company as an Independent Director and welcomes Alex to the Board.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

