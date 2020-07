Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Merger of SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER & DENVER, July 10, 2020 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") and Alacer Gold Corp. (TSX: ASR) (ASX: AQG) ("Alacer") are pleased to announce the receipt of the required shareholder approvals for the previously announced at-market merger of equals pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, each of the Alacer issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for 0.3246 of an SSR Mining common share.The Transaction was approved by approximately 99.9% of the votes cast by Alacer shareholders at the special meeting of shareholders that was held today, representing 79.9% of eligible shares voted. SSR Mining shareholders approved the issuance of common shares to complete the Transaction by approximately 96.5% of the votes cast at SSR Mining's special meeting of shareholders that was also held today, representing 61.8% of eligible shares voted.The transaction is expected to close following the receipt of regulatory and final court approvals and other customary closing conditions.Full details concerning the Transaction were included in the joint management information circular dated June 2, 2020 of both SSR Mining and Alacer that was mailed to their respective shareholders.SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. SSR Mining also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. SSR Mining is committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. SSR Mining is also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.Michael McDonald, Director, Investor RelationsSSR Mining Inc.Vancouver, BCE-Mail: invest@ssrmining.comAlacer ContactsRodney P. Antal, President, CEO & DirectorF. Edward Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor RelationsLisa Maestas, Director, Investor RelationsDenver, COE-Mail: info@alacergold.com SSR Mining Inc.