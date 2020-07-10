Chakana Copper Announces Option Grant

Vancouver, July 10, 2020 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana") announces that it has granted stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 2,050,000 common shares. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of Chakana at a price of $0.40 until July 10, 2025. The grant of options was previously approved and agreed to by the board but were deferred pending permit success. The options will vest over an 18-month period and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Chakana Copper Corp.

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the expanded Soledad copper-gold-silver project in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 30,273m of drilling has been completed to-date, testing seven of twenty-three confirmed breccia pipes. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

