66 Resources Corp. Announces New Chief Executive Officer

22:09 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, July 10, 2020 - 66 Resources Corp. (CSE: SXX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. R. Timothy Henneberry as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director of the Company. Mr. Henneberry, a Dalhousie University graduate, is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals.

Mr. Henneberry replaces 66 Resources Corp. founder, Mr. Michael Dake, who has stepped down as CEO, however, Mr. Dake will continue to remain a Director of the Company

Mr. Henneberry was a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Appleton Exploration Inc. from 2006 to 2011 and founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Exploration Inc. from 2009 to 2011. He was a former Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sojourn Exploration Inc. and a former Director of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Currently, Mr. Henneberry is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Pike Mountain Minerals Inc, a Director of Raindrop Ventures Inc. and a Director of Silver Sands Resources Corp. He sits on the Advisory Boards of Max Resource Corp., Resolve Ventures Corp. and Universal Copper Ltd.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Henneberry has been granted 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of $0.075 for a period of five years. The Options will vest in equal installments over an eighteen-month period.

66 Resources Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the it's Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. In addition, the Company is currently reviewing additional opportunities to increase shareholder value.

