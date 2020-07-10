Peloton Minerals Corp. Warrant Extension

London, July 10, 2020 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

4,827,999 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on August 31, 2020 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on August 31, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 87,879,618 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada and one gold project in Montana, USA.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

