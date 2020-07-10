New Gold Inc. Completes Redemption of 2022 Senior Notes

New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announces that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its outstanding $400 million 6.25% Senior Notes due 2020. The redemption was funded from the net proceeds of its recent issue of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Notes due in 2027 and cash on hand.

“The redemption of our 2022 Senior Notes is another key milestone we have achieved that has significantly enhanced our financial flexibility and strengthened our balance sheet,” stated Robert Chasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our improving operational performance along with the completion of several other key transactions during the year has repositioned New Gold for the next phase in our growth strategy.”

