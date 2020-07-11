Auramex Announces Proposed Name Change

Vancouver, July 10, 2020 - Auramex Resource Corp. (TSXV: AUX) ("AUX") announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it will change its name to AUX Resources Corporation.

About Auramex Resource Corp.

AUX is exploring the past-producing Georgia River high-grade gold mine located 16 kilometres south of Stewart, BC in the prolific Golden Triangle. Georgia River was explored from the 1970s by several companies with the intent of restarting the mine, but this historic work only focused on the area hosting the existing mine workings. Work by AUX over the past few field seasons has generated compelling evidence in support of a large intrusion-related gold target adjacent to the area of previous work. Field crews have mobilized, and contractors have been selected to facilitate the 2020 field program which will involve drill testing the newly defined high-grade gold target.

For further information please see www.auxrc.com or contact:

Ian Slater

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

info@auxrc.com

Michelle Borromeo

Investor Relations

borromeo@auxrc.com

