Valterra Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, July 10, 2020 - Valterra Resource Corp. (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") has closed the second and final tranche of its previously reported private placement by issuing 20,910,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,045,500. In total, the Company has now closed 28,170,000 units in two tranches for total gross proceeds of $1,408,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of four years at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share. Securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants, carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until October 16, 2020 for the first Tranche and until November 10, 2020 for the second and final Tranche. The final closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by Valterra in relation to this issuance.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund a private Brazilian company wholly owned by Valterra that has a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 172 ha freehold Lima Property for a purchase price of Cdn$500,000, as well as initial exploration work in preparation for bulk sampling at Lima, and for general working capital.

About Lima Property, Poconé District, Brazil

Valterra has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the freehold Lima Property for a purchase price of Cdn$500,000 via purchase of a private Brazilian company. Management believes that this is a rare opportunity to acquire a highly-prospective gold property at exceptionally attractive terms which has the potential to be fast-tracked to production.

It is a Laterite-type gold project with easy logistics in the productive Poconé District. The project comes with a proven operational team in a mature mining district with very attractive economics. Existing mines in the District require no blasting as a result of deep weathering and consist of free-digging open-pit operations, reportedly mined to a depth of up to 80 metres.

The Lima Project is located within the Poconé Mining District, in central Brazil's Cuiabá Basin (Baixada Cuiabana), in the southern part of the state of Mato Grosso, just 10 minutes' drive from the town of Poconé, a mining town of 32,000. Access to the project area is by paved and gravel roads with daily scheduled flights from an airport located in Cuiabá, the State Capital, 104km north and connected to the principal cities of Brazil by daily scheduled airline flights. The Poconé Mining District reportedly produces over 250,000 ounces of gold annually from 17 different active laterite mines with the Company's Lima Property immediately adjacent to the currently producing Edmur gold mine.

Brazil has favorable geology with several major Archean greenstone and Proterozoic sedimentary-hosted gold districts, which has attracted major miners including Kinross, Vale, Anglogold Ashanti, Lundin Mining, Yamana, and Great Panther and has resulted in significant annual gold production. Brazil is highly regarded as a mining jurisdiction with regulations providing favorable mineral title and foreign ownership. Brazil has a tax agreement with Canada.

The Poconé Mineral Belt has enormous untapped potential for discovery with well-developed infrastructure, including access to power, water, major highways, airports and highly skilled labour and experienced equipment contractors.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is the General Manager of Exploration of Valterra Resource Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for directing exploration on the Lima project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia, Nevada, and Mexico. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Valterra owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia. It is earning a 100% interest in the Los Reyes copper- gold property in Mexico and a 100% interest in the Lima gold-silver project, Brazil.

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corp.'s projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corp.'s development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corp. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

