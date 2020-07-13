Theta Gold Mines Limited: OTC Listing - DTC Eligibility Approved

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is pleased to announce that its OTCQB-listed shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, part of the US Federal Reserve System that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares on the OTCQB by greatly broadening the pool of brokerage firms that will allow their clients to trade the stock.Online brokers such as Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Tradestation and Etrade all offer OTCQB trades. Investors trading via other online brokers should inquire of their respective brokers whether OTC shares are made available to them.Three key advantages of trading TGMGF stock:1. Trades and settlements in US Dollars (USD);2. Trading in the North American timezone; and3. TGMGF is the same class Ordinary Shares to ASX traded stock (ASX:TGM), not a synthetic. The shares are simply registered in two different Registries.Theta Gold Chairman Mr. Bill Guy said: "We are extremely pleased that we have obtained DTC eligibility. This means the Company's stock can now be traded in USD for those who wish to do so in the American timezone. We would like to thank our DTC filing agent Glendale Securities, our transfer agent Dynamic Stock Transfer, our OTC Sponsor BRiley FBR and our legal advisor Lucosky Brookman for their efforts."





About Theta Gold Mines Limited:



Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





