Geodrill Provides Notice for the Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, prior to the market open on Wednesday August 12, 2020. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am EDT to discuss the financial results.

You can join the call by dialing 1 888 231 8191 or local 647 427 7450. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1343532&tp_key=bf258e981d

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 859 2056 using Conference ID: 3797884.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill is a leading exploration drilling company in Africa, with a fleet of 67 mineral drilling rigs. The Company has operations is Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, and Zambia. Operating the largest modern fleet of multi-purpose rigs on the African continent, Geodrill provides Reverse Circulation, Diamond Core, Deep Directional Drilling, Air-Core, Grade Control, Geo-Tech and Water Borehole drilling services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

