New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Mobilizes Crew to Assets and Initiates Phase One Exploration Plan at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NGLD) (FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce initial plans for its highly anticipated 2020 Kinsley Mountain Project ("Kinsley") reverse circulation (RC) discovery drill program. The geological crew and drill rig crews are mobilizing towards the Project in preparation for a 10,000 metre drilling program. The Kinsley drill program is focused on new high-grade discoveries and expansion of existing mineralized zones. The Kinsley Mountain Gold Project is located in the proven and prolific mining area of Elko, Nevada, USA.

Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)[1]. The Company believes there is significant upside potential for new high-grade gold discoveries and expanding the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources at Kinsley.

New Placer Dome has planned an initial 10,000 metre high-priority Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, and select diamond core drilling following new discoveries to confirm stratigraphy and continue to advance the geological model. Up to 10,000 metres of additional drilling based on interpretation of the initial results from the high priority targets is also planned.

Drilling will focus on testing Carlin-style high-grade gold mineralization at depth hosted within the Secret Canyon shale formations at the high-grade Western Flank zone where gold mineralization remains open and untested along strike and at depth (Figure 1). The program will expand and step-out on previous targets validated by Liberty Gold's technical team.

Previous results from historical drilling include:

42.7 metres of 10.5 g/t gold; including 22.9 metres at 18.3 g/t gold in hole PK131C [1,2] ,;

,; 29.0 metres of 21.3 g/t gold; including 4.9 metres at 46.4 gold and 11.4 metres at 32.7 g/t gold in hole PK137C [1,2] , and;

, and; 39.5 metres at 10.1 g/t gold; including 21.6 metres at 17.4 g/t gold in hole PK186C[1,2] .

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments: "The focus of this exploration program is new high-grade gold discoveries. With only 20% of the property previously drilled, the Secret Canyon shale has more potential for high-grade gold-hosting formations on the property. We intend to make those new discoveries this summer by aggressively drilling multiple targets at the same time with multiple rigs."

Drilling at the Western Flank zone will be followed closely by expanded drill testing of the Racetrack, Transverse, Big Bend, and KN targets where structural intersections with the Secret Canyon shale host horizon near NW-striking structural zones are the primary targets.

[1] Technical Report and updated estimate of mineral resources on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., effective January 15, 2020 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) [2] True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths

The Company also announces the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.65 per common share for a period of five (5) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Kinsley Mountain Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome Corp., and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

