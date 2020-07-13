Rock Tech Engages SGS for Spodumene Concentrate Sample Preparation

Vancouver, July 13, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK); (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") to prepare a spodumene concentrate sample from the Company's 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.

Due to a request from an interested party completing product qualification work, Rock Tech has sent rock samples from the Main Zone of the Georgia Lake lithium project to SGS for further testing. Per the requirements of the interested party, SGS will perform batch flotation tests based on a flowsheet developed previously for the Company.

"The request for a spodumene concentrate sample dovetails with ongoing geochemical characterization work as SGS will also perform analysis on the metallurgical tailings and supernatant water," said Simon Bodensteiner, Rock Tech's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to receive the request for product qualification and we look forward to further discussions with this and other potential customers. In the past, SGS has confirmed the ability to produce a high quality spodumene concentrate product from our material at Georgia Lake using a flotation process and we look forward to receiving the results of these tests."

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P. Geo., who is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

