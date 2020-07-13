Buffalo Coal Confirms Identification of Positive COVID-19 Case Following Screening and Testing at Its Coalfields Operation

Toronto, July 13, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF).

Buffalo Coal is a South African based company with mining operations in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

Buffalo Coal confirms that one employee working at the processing plant based at its Coalfields site has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was quarantined and referred to a medical practitioner after presenting flue-like symptoms. The Company received confirmation of the test results on July 11, 2020. A total of 7 employees, deemed to have had direct contact with the individual, were identified and have been requested to self-isolate in line with national health protocols and will be tested as a precaution.

All areas where the individual may have worked have subsequently been subject to a deep cleaning and sanitation process. Some employees have been re-deployed to ensure that the Coalfields processing plant can continue to operate.

The Department of Health, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, regional health authorities, National Institute of Communicable Diseases and labour unions have been informed and engagements in this regard are ongoing.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

