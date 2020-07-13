Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Excellent start of the equity and bond portfolio

Mannheim. The equity and bond portfolio which Deutsche Rohstoff AG has built up in response to the Corona crisis (see press release of 6 April 2020) has developed positively so far. As of 30 June 2020, the portfolio's profit amounted to about EUR 7.4 million. So far, only a small part of the profits have been realized. As of 10 July 2020, the profit has increased further to EUR 8.2 million.

Of the originally planned investment volume of a maximum of EUR 22.3 million (USD 25 million), EUR 19.1 million had been invested at the end of June. Gold mining shares accounted for nearly 49 percent of the portfolio. The gold share is thus higher than initially planned, which is related to the very good development of the gold price. Gold accounted for approx. 69 percent of the profit accumulated at the end of June, with oil and gas stocks and bonds contributing 31 percent.

Only realized gains will be visible in the semi-annual financial statement, which Deutsche Rohstoff AG intends to publish by mid-August. Under German GAAP, unrealized gains may not be recognized as income.

Mannheim, 13 July 2020

