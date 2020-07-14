Auramex Announces Name Change

Vancouver, July 13, 2020 - Auramex Resource Corp. (TSXV: AUX) ("AUX") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to AUX Resources Corp.. The name change will take effect at the open of market on July 15, 2020 and the common shares of AUX will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same ticker symbol "AUX". The new CUSIP for AUX's common shares is 67053Y100.

About AUX Resources

AUX holds more than 25,500 hectares of strategic claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts, including the high-grade Georgia Project and the past-producing Georgia River Mine. AUX is actively consolidating the Stewart Mining Camp.

For further information please see www.auxrc.com or contact:

Ian Slater

Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 638 2545

info@auxrc.com

Michelle Borromeo

Investor Relations

borromeo@auxrc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

