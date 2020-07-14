Aurion concludes scout-drilling program at Launi and prepares to resume exploration at Aamurusko

TSX-V: AU

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has recently completed scout drilling at its 100% owned Launi property. Results are expected within several weeks.

Exploration activities are now set to resume at Aurion's flagship property Aamurusko/Risti.

Launi Scout Drilling Program

The Company has continued with a limited scout-drilling program since March when COVID-19 related travel restrictions resulted in a repatriation of Canadian citizens traveling abroad. The program consisted of 49 drillholes drilled to a maximum of 190 m depth and designed to test numerous targets and potential sources of surface mineralization.

Results from this phase one program will be used to design phase two of Launi exploration, anticipated to commence in September.

Risti

The Company is now set to resume exploration on its flagship discovery property, Risti, located approximately 8 km NW of Launi. Drilling is expected to begin in the first week of August.

The company has been able to complete significant desktop data review and compilation on several targets highlighting their individual prospectivity and the overall district/camp scale potential of the Risti property. Details will be provided in a subsequent release.

About Risti: Since 2016, Aurion has made numerous high-grade surface gold discoveries on it's 100% owned Risti property including it's flagship prospect, Aamurusko, the Notches prospect (approximately 5 km east of Aamususko), the Kaaresselkä prospect (approximately 4 km south of Aamurusko), the Risti NW prospect (approximately 4-5 km NW of Aam­urusko), in addition to other targets highlighting the potential district scale of Risti. Since drilling commenced at the Aamurusko prospect in 2017, the Company has identified multiple high-grade zones of gold mineralization over at least 600 m. All zones remain open along strike and at depth. Highlight intercepts include 789 g/t Au over 2.9 m at Aamurusko Main and 9.42 g/t Au over 28.22 m at Aamurusko NW.

This news release has been reviewed by Mike Basha, P.Eng., PGeo., President a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

