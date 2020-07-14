Grassy Mountain Tailings Dam Design Receives Key Approval From Oregon Water Resource Department

WINNEMUCCA, July 14, 2020 - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount” or “the Company”) announced today that the Oregon Water Resource Department (“OWRD”) has reviewed and approved the plans and specifications for the tailings dam proposed for the Grassy Mountain mine and stated that from a safety perspective, the plans are construction-ready.



The OWRD reviewed the data within the Consolidated Permit Application which Paramount submitted in November 2019 and which included all tailings design drawings, safety analysis, field data collected and laboratory testing. The OWRD and its engineering team are required to review and evaluate the data and design, classify the hazard level (high, significant, or low hazard rating) and evaluate readiness for construction from a dam safety perspective.

Considering the project’s remote geographic location, low population density, arid nature with no rivers or permanent streams in close proximity, seismic analysis and all other data compiled, OWRD has rated the dam as low hazard, its lowest risk level. The approval for construction is valid for 5 years with extensions possible on request.

Paramount President and COO, Glen Van Treek commented, “This is an important achievement which shows confidence by the OWRD in the quality of the work completed by Golder Associates, Inc, Paramount’s consultants on the Tailings Storage Facility design. Approval of the design of the dam is a critical component of the overall permitting process.”

Paramount continues to work with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (“DOGAMI”) and all of the coordinating and permitting State agencies to advance the Consolidated Permit Application process for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the preliminary feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “PFS”); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the PFS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

