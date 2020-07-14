Brixton Metals Drills 13.9m of 435 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au in Hole #1 and 7.7m of 492 g/t Ag, 2.1 g/t Au in Hole #3 at its Hog Heaven Project

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2020 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) announces its second set of results from its maiden drill program at its wholly owned Hog Heaven Project, which returned multiple significant intervals of high-grade silver and gold mineralization. A total of seven holes representing 1,400.35m were drilled of HQ sized core.

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are excited to see more high grades within broader mineralized intervals at the Hog Heaven Project. We are looking forward to the balance of the maiden drill results as we plan for the Phase II exploration program at the Hog Heaven Project, where we hope to follow-up these results and test the new targets identified by our 2020 soil sampling program.”

The purpose of this drilling program was to validate historical results from the 1970’s and 1980’s at the Main Mine area. Massive sulphide mineralization was encountered in all of the holes drilled.

Highlights of Hole HH20-01 and HH20-03

Drill hole HH20-01 intersected a broad 152.09m zone of mineralization for 88.81 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au (1.83m-153.92m) which includes the following:



? 25.90m of 306.00 g/t Ag, 0.92 g/t Au

? 13.96m of 435.39 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au

Drill hole HH20-03 intersected a broad 143.77m zone of mineralization for 77.71 g/t Ag, 0.44 g/t Au (2.13m-145.90m) which includes the following:



? 7.77m of 492.33 g/t Ag, 2.15 g/t Au

? 1.47m of 706.00 g/t Ag, 2.22 g/t Au

For Hole HH20-01:

The Oxide Zone interval of 59.03m is from 1.83m to 60.86m in hole HH20-01 returned 181.04 g/t Ag, 0.43 g/t Au including 25.90m of 306.00 g/t Ag, 0.92 g/t Au containing 13.96m of 435.39 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au.

The Sulphide Zone interval of 71.32m is from 82.60m to 153.92m in hole HH20-01, encountered in sulphide breccia 25.15 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au including 0.91m of 329 g/t Ag, 2.90 g/t Au.

For Hole HH20-03:

The Oxide Zone interval of 84.59m is from 2.13m to 86.72m in hole HH20-03 returned 90.90 g/t Ag, 0.50 g/t Au including 40.79m of 167.94 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au containing 13.57m of 329.87 g/t Ag, 1.80 g/t Au.

The Sulphide Zone interval of 48.43m is from 97.47m to 145.90m in hole HH20-03 encountered in sulphide breccia 61.83 g/t Ag, 0.30 g/t Au including several high grade intervals of 3.39m of 120.29 g/t Ag, 1.30 g/t Au, and 1.47m of 706.00 g/t Ag, 2.22 g/t Au.

Click here for Figure 1. Plan Map of Drill Collar Locations

Table1. Drill hole HH20-01 of Mineralized Intervals as Composite Weighted Average Assays

Hole ID Remarks From

(m) To (m) Total

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t HH20-01 All

Mineralization 1.83 153.92 152.09 88.81 0.22 Oxide Zone 1.83 60.86 59.03 181.04 0.43 including 34.96 60.86 25.90 306.00 0.92 containing 34.96 48.92 13.96 435.39 0.96 Sulphide Zone- Breccia 82.60 153.92 71.32 25.15 0.10 including Sulphide 82.60 100.70 18.10 46.47 0.08 containing Sulphide stringers 85.64 88.39 2.75 106.32 0.23 including Massive sulphide 118.26 119.17 0.91 329.00 2.90

The assay intervals reported are uncut weighted averages and true widths cannot be determined at this time.

Table 2. Drill hole HH20-03 of Mineralized Intervals as Composite Weighted Average Assays.

Hole ID Remarks From

(m) To (m) Total

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t HH20-03 All

Mineralization 2.13 145.90 143.77 77.71 0.44 Oxide Zone 2.13 86.72 84.59 90.90 0.50 including 45.93 86.72 40.79 167.94 0.96 containing 68.43 82.00 13.57 329.87 1.80 which contains Vuggy, High

FeOx 74.23 82.00 7.77 492.33 2.15 Sulphide Zone- Breccia 97.47 145.90 48.43 61.83 0.30 including Semi-massive sulphide 100.36 103.75 3.39 120.29 1.30 including Semi-massive sulphide 113.69 114.45 0.76 647.00 1.76 including Semi-massive sulphide 117.96 118.71 0.75 815.00 2.68 including Semi-massive sulphide 127.20 128.67 1.47 706.00 2.22 including Semi-massive sulphide 145.80 145.90 0.10 22.90 2.35

The assay intervals reported are uncut weighted averages and true widths cannot be determined at this time.

Click here for Figure 2. Hole HH20-01 and HH20-03 Cross Section.

Click here for Figure 3. HH20-01 Ag-Au Histogram.

Click here for Figure 4. HH20-03 Ag-Au Histogram.

Figure 5. HQ Core from Hole HH20-03 of Semi-Massive Sulphide from 127.20m (1.47m of 706 g/t Ag, 2.22 g/t Au).

Table 3. Drill Collar Information.

Hole

ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Elevation Total

Depth (m) HH20-01 680645.07 5310654.88 96.40 70.00 1242.60 185.32 HH20-02 680699.43 5310556.74 173.40 87.40 1254.34 299.20 HH20-03 680633.26 5310634.80 92.50 92.50 1231.66 239.17 HH20-04 680669.32 5310985.66 155.20 89.50 1336.79 160.93 HH20-05 680503.00 5310627.00 193.90 89.50 1221.00 273.41 HH20-06 680643.00 5310596.00 103.10 79.60 1231.00 14.63 HH20-07 680534.00 5310569.00 78.90 53.50 1210.00 227.69 1400.35

Historically, limited soil geochemical work was completed on the project. The plots for Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn (see link below) are a combination of the 964 soils that Brixton collected in May 2020 and historic work where data is available. Note that we do not have soil geochemical data over several target areas including the Main Mine and Martin Mines targets. The gold anomaly of greater than 100 ppb Au at Ole Hill is 500m by 750m and open ended. Additional soil programs are planned to expand on this data. The precious and base metal geochemical data suggests that we are dealing with a large mineralized system and that further soil sampling and follow-up drilling is warranted.

Click here for Figure 6. Hog Heaven Gold-in-Soil Geochem.

Please click here for link to Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead, Zinc soil geochemistry plots

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

As a matter of procedure, the mineralized intervals of drill core were split in the field using an electric-powered core saw, bagged, and delivered to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for analysis. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous on-site quality assurance and quality control program was implemented, which involved the insertion of blanks, standards and splits to ensure reliable assay results.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

