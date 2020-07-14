Cabral Gold Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension

Vancouver, July 14, 2020 - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) (the "Company") announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the previously announced extension of the term of an aggregate of 22,796,832 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement that closed on July 25, 2019. The expiry date of the Warrants was extended by four months from July 25, 2020 to November 25, 2020.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company and is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajós Region within the state of Pará in northern Brazil.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest garimpo in the Tapajós and produced an estimate 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604 676 5660

Forward-looking Statements

