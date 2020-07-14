Solstice Gold Receives Nunavut Permission for Summer, 2020 Exploration on KGP Gold Project

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2020 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have received a travel exemption from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut which will allow Solstice staff to enter Nunavut and for the purposes of carrying out a summer exploration program (the “Program”) on our 100% owned KGP gold project located 15 km from the Meliadine gold mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The Program will focus on advancing our flagship QEA target area which has demonstrated strong gold numbers to date, additional targets may also be evaluated, time permitting.



“Solstice recently recruited three new board members with strong pedigrees in mining and capital markets who all made substantial investments in the company. Management and board members now own 34% of the company and are fully aligned with shareholders in seeking to create significant shareholder value compared to our current market capitalization of only $8.5MM, while ensuring we maintain a low corporate burn rate. As a result of the injection of an additional $1.2MM, the company currently is well capitalized and expects to have approximately $1.4MM in cash following the completion of the summer field program outlined in this press release. We are eager to commence our summer field program to further expand targets beyond more than 20 existing drill-ready targets in what we consider an emerging new gold district,” stated David Adamson, Chairman.

Exploration Program – QEA target area

Expansion of the QEA target area (Figure 1), which is recommended for drilling in our recently filed NI 43-101 technical report “Technical Report on the KGP Project, Kivalliq Region, Eastern Nunavut Territory, Canada” dated March 17, 2020, will be the initial focus of exploration in summer 2020. The area is defined by a 7 km x 5 km gold in boulder field containing several hundred mineralized boulders including up to 66.6 g/t gold (see Figure 1 for a map showing the distribution of gold rich boulders). Gold is also present in situ up to 8.8 g/t. The area is divided into three targets, Qaiqtuq, Enterprise and Arrow, each of which has distinct characteristics. (See Table 1 below for summary statistics of gold samples from boulder and outcrop grabs from the QEA.)

Arrow

Arrow is currently defined by a 3.5 km by 5 km gold in boulder and/or till field. While most gold (+/- arsenopyrite) boulders are hosted by iron formation, there is a subordinate population of gold-bearing metasedimentary boulders. Importantly, there are no known metasediments up ice to the northwest which suggests that these boulders must be locally derived.

Associated with the Arrow boulder field are prominent magnetic features which are interpreted as iron formation and bounding metasediments. These are associated with cross-cutting and sub-parallel conductors (likely sulphides) defined by electromagnetic data (Figure 1). The entire sequence is cut by primary and secondary structures.

The observed boulder field and its association with permissive rock types, structures and conductors defines a prime target area for Meliadine-type gold mineralization.

While numerous drill targets have been identified to date, the Arrow boulder field is open to the east and west in areas where the host geology and structure is interpreted to continue. There is thus potential to expand the already significant strike length of the target area and identify new drill targets through mapping and sampling in Summer, 2020.

Qaiqtuq

At Qaiqtuq, gold-bearing boulders are associated with prominent, up to 50 metre-wide structures which form prominent gulleys. These structures have coincident magnetic and conductive anomalies and locally display a very close spatial association with gold-bearing boulders.

While the structures and associated boulder field are existing drill targets, a definitive source for the gold-bearing iron formations at Qaiqtuq has not been located to date. Summer 2020 work will further evaluate this area including covering area further west of currently sampled areas.

Enterprise

Enterprise comprises a 4.5 km by 4.5 km area where regional geological trends have been rotated through 26 o by associated major structures and resulting deformation.

by associated major structures and resulting deformation. The area is marked by a depletion of the regional magnetic signature, interpreted to be associated with observed alteration of primary magnetite-bearing units.

The entire sequence is cut by numerous faults, many of which exhibit associated conductivity (likely suphides).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a684072-aa85-4dd8-946c-8e007fda923b

“The Meliadine and other regional gold deposits are marked by large boulder trains which led to their original discovery. As well, they have an EM response as do similar sulphide-associated gold deposits of this deposit type elsewhere. Similarly, the components present at QEA suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system: an extensive gold-bearing boulder field, mapped structures, iron formations and EM conductors,” stated David Adamson, Chairman.

During the course of our exploration program Solstice staff will adhere to health and safety protocols and guidelines, in particular those related to COVID-19, as provided by the Departments of Public Health of both the Federal and Territorial Governments. Solstice would like to thank the Hamlets of Chesterfield Inlet and Rankin Inlet in addition to the Kivalliq Inuit Association for their ongoing support of Solstice.

The company would like to announce that it has granted 250,000 options to Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, in respect of his ongoing contributions to the Company. The options will vest over an 18-month period.

Table 1: Summary statistics of gold samples from Boulder and Outcrop grabs from the QEA.

Type Number

of

samples Range g/t

gold 80th %ile

g/t gold 85th %ile

g/t gold 90th %ile

g/t gold Boulder

(grab) 712 0.005-66.6 0.41 0.68 1.00 Outcrop

(grab) 67 0.005-8.82 0.07 0.09 0.12 Total 779

Assay results from grab samples (boulders and outcrop) are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Grab sample weights range from 0.75 kg to 3 kg.



For additional details on the target areas, boulders and tills, and sampling methods please see our NI 43-101 Technical Report and news releases available on the Solstice Gold website at www.solsticegold.com.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice is a gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 866 km2 (100%) district scale KGP and certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and only 15 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 99.5MM shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold and the KGP please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this news release.

