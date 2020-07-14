Frontline announces Samples, and New Zone at its Crooked Pine Property

Toronto, July 14, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a recent prospecting program on its Crooked Pine Property (the "Property") located approximately 35kms east of Atikokan, Ontario. Sampling by the Optionor has appeared to identify a new gold zone where surface grab samples have returned the presence of highly anomalous gold from 40 ppb Au to 2.06 gpt Au (see Table 1). The Optionor was able to identify the new gold bearing structure on surface for approximately 200m (see Map titled - Frontline Gold: New X656 Discovery and Land Package Addition).

Table 1: July 2020 - Grab Rock Samples

Grab Rock Sample Stats - July 2020 Total Samples: 11 Assays Received to Date 11 Range - Au(ppb) 19 - 2,060 Samples >1000 ppb Au 1 Samples >850 ppb Au 2 Samples >400 ppb Au 3 Samples >100 ppb Au 3 Samples >40 ppb Au 2

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has acquired thirteen (13) additional mining claim units (the "Claims") adjacent to the northwestern boundary of the Company's Crooked Pine Property located in Northwestern Ontario. The additional claims increases the claim group to 177 cells and adds an additional 300 hectares bringing the total hectares to approximately 3,800. (See Frontline New Releases dated July 9, 2020 and attached map.)

The apparent new gold-bearing structure is hosted within the Marmion batholith and lies on a northeast structural splay similar to that of the multi-million ounce Hammond Reef deposit (NI 43-101 Global M&I Resource: 196.4 Mt @ 0.86gpt Au, NI 43-101 Global Inferred Resource: 75.7 Mt @ 0.72gpt Au; currently owned by Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle).

Based on a summary of the known mineral occurrences in the eastern Crooked Pine Lake area (OGS OFR 6172) gold is primarily associated with quartz veins and minor sulphide minerals in sheared composite tonalite, gabbro and intermediate volcanic rocks. The newly discovered gold-bearing shear zone on the Crooked Pine Property contains similarities to other documented gold occurrences within the Marmion Batholith in above reference.

Crooked Pine Gold Project Highlights

The Crooked Pine Property is approximately 135 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The claims are road accessible via Trans Canada Highway 11. Good Infrastructure includes highway access, rail, and power.

Preliminary evaluation of the Crooked Pine Property has revealed pre-existing assessment reports including drilling reports which will be compiled to develop an exploration program for the fall of 2020.

"Finding a new gold-bearing structure at surface based on the assay samples and visual anomalies is quite positive. We look forward to undertaking additional sampling programs in late July and August with the hope of extending this mineralized zone both to the south and northeast," said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Field Program

The Company has initiated the compilation and reinterpretation of all available historic data and reports on the project and is proceeding to develop exploration targets for a July field program. The objective of the summer field program will be to extend the new zone along strike, determine it's width and investigate other documented gold occurrences on the property to prioritize those targets of high merit for additional exploration. Lastly the Company is currently finalizing its application for a work permit on the Crooked Pine Project.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Frontline has not completed any work required to verify the historical mining estimates noted above and is not treating these historical estimates as being compliant with current standards under NI 43-101 and as such these historical estimates should not be relied upon. Caution should be used when evaluating these resources as they were calculated prior to NI 43-101 existing and a qualified person has not done work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

"We will be providing more detailed information along with a corporate update in the near future on all our properties, existing option agreements, and new option agreements entered into." said Walter Henry CEO and President of Frontline.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its property and net smelter return royalties.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Abbie Lake (Ontario), Abitibi Region of Quebec and Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com , or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

"Walter Henry" Contact: Walter Henry Telephone: (416) 861- 9090 Email: info@frontlinegold.com Website: www.frontlinegold.com Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC) 372 Bay Street, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9 Walter Henry, President & CEO

Frontline Gold Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Click Image To View Full Size

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.