Nippon welcomes Dr. Euler De Souza, P. Eng., B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Brossard (Quebec), July 14th, 2020 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), is extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Euler De Souza, P. Eng., B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. De Souza brings more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry both in Canada and internationally. Dr. De Souza has worked in technical and economic feasibility studies for a number of mining projects worldwide, bringing with him a wealth of experience.

He is president and CEO of AirFinders Inc., a consulting firm providing ventilation services to the mining industry, which he founded in 2009. He is a highly regarded, well known consultant in mine ventilation; AirFinders customer base includes some of the largest international mining companies in the world.

For 33 years he has been an Associate Professor at Queen's University Department of Mining Engineering, teaching in the areas of mine ventilation, mine hydraulics and underground mining.

He is a licensed professional engineer, with B.Sc, M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in mining engineering from Queen's University in 1982 and 1988. Dr. De Souza's areas of expertise include: Mine ventilation, Mining operations, Health, Safety & Environmental and International business experience.

"Euler will play an important role in assisting Nippon as the company moves forward with its development strategy. His 35+ years of experience and knowledge of the industry will be of particular benefit as we start to implement a more aggressive development strategy" stated Mr. Donald Brisebois, Nippon's President & CEO.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

