Patriot Gold Group CEO Jack Hanney Says, "Investing in Gold, Like Hindsight is 20/20"

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 - With elections fast approaching, the coronavirus outbreak, unemployment at record highs and an over accommodating FED, what is this going to do to the USD, hyperinflation, possibly stagflation like we saw in the 70's (high unemployment and a stagnant economy) and how long will it take to recover?

Jack Hanney, CEO of the Patriot Gold Group, recently said: "The impact the Fed has had on the stock market to the upside has been nearly as perilous for the economy as a whole and the US Dollar at an ever-growing margin. With T Bonds paying about a half of a percent Americans are fast seeking viable alternatives to the USD to protect their purchasing power. What sense does it make for savers to gain 10% in stocks if those dollar denominated stocks are losing 10% from their overall value in dollars. For our wealthiest clients they have long understood that gold represents a preservation of buying power. The record volume we are seeing is a direct correlation to Americans waking up to that very fact."

Jack goes on to say, "Gold is the top performing asset in the world in the first half of 2020, outperforming all stock markets including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq and outperforming "safe haven" U.S. government bonds."

Patriot Announces Fee Reimbursement on Many Retirement Options

Bank of America raised their forecast on Gold to $3,000 per ounce and that indicates a pattern that suggests a 70% surge in Gold prices in 18 months. Patriot Gold Group initially rolled out the "2020 Election Protection" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA on qualifying IRAs. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving the fees for segregated, secured and insured storage of your safe haven assets, in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you, our fellow Americans, have one less thing to worry about. PGG is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through August, 15th.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives; or if you simply have questions regarding the current market performance - we're here to help, to be of service, and to adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the top Gold & Silver dealer nationwide for unprecedented four (4) years in a row: 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019.

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, and a nationally sought after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles "Good Day LA", OANN & FOX23 Tulsa he was interviewed on his insights on the global health crisis and its impact on the economy, and he accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies and subsequent turn in the market.

Patriot Gold Group is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot.

