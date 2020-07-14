Portofino Announces Appointment of Director; Grant of Options; Digital Media Campaign

Vancouver, July 14, 2020 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Crawford to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Crawford is replacing Mr. Ken Cawkell as an independent director who is retiring from the Board but will continue his involvement with the Company as a strategic advisor.

Brian Crawford, CPA, CA holds a B. Com. from the University of Toronto and has extensive experience as a senior financial executive with public and private companies and as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Brian founded and/or co-founded several companies currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") or the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Brian currently serves as a Director, Corporate Secretary, and/or Chief Financial Officer of several TSX-V and CSE listed companies including Colibri Resource Corporation, Searchlight Resources Inc., CBLT Inc., and Tempus Capital Inc.

David Tafel, CEO of Portofino Resources comments: "I have worked with Brian in the past and look forward to working with him in the future. Brian brings a wealth of expertise and financial connections that I expect will be greatly beneficial to Portofino. In addition, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ken Cawkell for his invaluable advice and contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Portofino also announces that in compliance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted 2 million options exercisable for up to 5 years at $0.12 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

In addition, Portofino has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for a 12-month period at a cost of approx. $150,000, and is to include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario proximal to the high-grade Dixie gold project owned by Great Bear Resources Ltd. In addition, Portofino holds three northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan Ni-Cu mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located near Atikokan. The Company also maintains an interest in prospective lithium salar properties located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina.

