Horizon Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2020

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production, development and exploration company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia and has a joint venture in place covering the world class 1.8Bt Richmond oxide vanadium project in North Queensland.Primary activities during the Quarter included the commencement of mining at Boorara, follow up drilling and resource modelling at Rose Hill and Nanadie Well, resource update work for the Lilyvale vanadium project and putting prudent safety and financial measures in place to ensure the welfare of staff, the local community and the strength of the Company's balance sheet.To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PU1GIZ61





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Jon Price Managing Director T: +61 8 9386 9534 E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au