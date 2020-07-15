Sayona Mining Ltd: Close-Out of Convertible Note Facility

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the early close out of a convertible securities funding facility.The Company has entered into a formal agreement with Obsidian Global GP, LLC, for the early close out of the convertible securities funding facility. The secured facility of up to $2.75 million with Obsidian was announced on 10 January 2020 (refer ASX release).All amounts drawn under the facility have either been converted to shares or repaid.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Obsidian has been a great partner to work with and the s facility played an important role in supporting the Company's progress. I would like to thank them for their vote of confidence in Sayona's expansion strategy."With Sayona's bid for North American Lithium advancing together with our other exploration projects in Quebec and Western Australia, we have enjoyed increased investor support, particularly amid the global push towards the electrification of transport."





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



