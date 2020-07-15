Arizona Metals Corp Announces South Zone Branch Hole KM-20-10A Intersects 10.7 m of 4.4% CuEq, and North Zone Hole KM-20-11 Intersects 2.7 m of 9.2% CuEq

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce that drilling at both the North and South Zones of its Kay Mine Project, located near Black Canyon City, Arizona, has intersected massive sulphide mineralization in two recently completed drill holes. Branch hole KM-20-10A intersected an interval of 10.7 m at a grade of 4.4% CuEq, including 1.5 m at a grade of 8.6% CuEq, 3.1 m at a grade of 4.2% CuEq, and 1.4m at a grade of 12.2% CuEq, from a vertical depth of 442 m.

Figure 1. Drill hole KM-20-10A in the South Zone which intersected 10.7 m of 4.4% CuEq, and hole KM-20-11 in the North Zone intersected 2.7 m of 9.2% CuEq. Holes KM-20-12, KM-20-10B, KM-20-10C, and KM-20-13 have been completed and submitted for assaying. Holes KM-20-14 and KM-20-15 are currently in progress. See Table 3 for constituent elements and grades of CuEq% and AuEq g/t. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the North Zone, hole KM-20-11 intersected an interval of 2.7 m at a grade of 9.2% CuEq, from a vertical depth of 490 m.

Holes KM-20-10B, KM-20-10C, KM-20-12, and KM-20-13 have been completed and submitted to ALS Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona for assaying. Holes KM-20-14 and KM-20-15 in the South Zone are currently underway.

Kay Mine Downhole Electromagnetic Survey

Arizona Metals has engaged Zonge International of Tucson, Arizona, to complete a downhole electromagnetic survey of at least six Kay Mine drill holes, including KM-20-10C, KM-20-11, KM-20-12, KM-20-13, KM-20-10-14, and KM-20-15. This geophysical survey is intended to identify the extensions of underground massive sulphide mineralization and is expected to commence on the completion of hole KM-20-15 (currently underway). The combined results of the drill hole assays and the downhole surveys will be used to design a Phase 2 drill program at the Kay Mine.

Table 1. Locations of Phase 1 Program drill holes completed and in progress at Kay Mine, Arizona

Hole ID Drill Pad Zone Collar East WGS84 Collar North WGS84 Collar Elev m Collar Az Collar Dip KM-20-01 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 78 -48 KM-20-02 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 75 -50 KM-20-03 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 KM-20-03A Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 KM-20-04 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 65.1 -47.5 KM-20-05 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 73.3 -47.2 KM-20-06 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81.3 -48.3 KM-20-07 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 85.6 -47.6 KM-20-08 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.1 -77.1 KM-20-09 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 92.1 -77 KM-20-10 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 KM-20-10A Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 KM-20-10B Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 KM-20-10C Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 KM-20-11 Pad 3 North 392552 3769328 638 57.3 -67.5 KM-20-12 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 95.7 -70.8 KM-20-13 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -66.5 KM-20-14 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 KM-20-15 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 106.7 -66.8

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company’s drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp. will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

Summary of North Zone Drill Results (for detail, see April 15th, 2020 press release):

Holes KM-20-01 through KM-20-06 all intersected massive sulphide mineralization. Hole KM-20-07 did not intersect significant mineralization and is believed to have passed between the North and South Zones. Arizona Metals’ drilling tested a vertical extent of approximately 50 m in the North Zone, to a vertical depth between 120-170 m. Historic underground exploration by Exxon Minerals reported mineralization at depths in the North Zone of up to 300 m below recent drilling by Arizona Metals.

Highlights of the first eight holes in the North Zone include:

KM-20-03: 2.7 m grading 5.41% CuEq (incl. 0.9 m of 10.32% CuEq), from a depth of 120 m

KM-20-03A: 4.6 m grading 6.85% CuEq (incl. 0.8 m of 18.19% CuEq) from a depth of 122 m

KM-20-05: 2.4 m grading 9.19% CuEq (incl. 1.2 m of 13.89% CuEq) from a depth of 150 m

KM-20-06: 13.5 m grading 2.92% CuEq (incl. 4.9 m of 4.54% CuEq) from a depth of 158 m

KM-20-11: 2.7 m grading 9.23% CuEq from a depth of 490 m

Table 2. Results of Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine North Zone, Yavapai County, Arizona

Hole ID From m To m Vertical Depth Below Surface m Length m (1) Cu eq % (2) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 156 5.6 1.70 0.48 11.6 0.57 0.18 1.20 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 4.23 1.22 32.0 0.50 0.73 5.04 and 279.8 281.5 1.6 3.10 0.98 22.6 1.21 0.23 1.49 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 172 3.0 1.01 0.20 1.4 0.77 0.01 0.04 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 120 2.7 5.41 1.01 69.6 3.40 0.09 0.65 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 10.32 1.79 56.0 7.42 0.17 1.11 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 152 0.5 2.72 0.19 2.0 2.43 0.04 0.15 KM-20-03 295.8 296.3 154 0.5 2.61 0.80 6.0 1.35 0.06 0.91 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 122 4.6 6.85 2.55 35.6 3.70 0.03 0.27 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 18.19 6.34 164.0 9.74 0.11 0.40 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 150 2.4 9.19 1.94 43.3 6.47 0.14 0.57 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 13.89 2.21 50.0 10.60 0.26 1.05 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 158 13.5 2.92 0.85 45.6 1.02 0.30 1.23 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 6.73 2.20 31.0 1.54 0.81 6.10 and 276.6 281.5 4.9 4.54 0.87 92.1 1.86 0.42 1.96 and 280.0 281.0 1.1 7.82 1.03 340.0 3.22 0.04 0.64 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 490 2.7 9.23 2.83 70.0 4.14 0.28 3.56

(1) True widths of the reported mineral intervals have not been determined; additional drilling is required.

(2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $2.28/lb Copper, $1650/oz Gold, $15/oz Silver, $0.86/lb Zinc, $0.77/lb Pb and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 1.06) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0096) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3772) +(Lead (%) x 0.3377).

Summary of South Zone Drill Results (for detail, see April 28th, 2020 press release):

Prior to the temporary suspension of the Phase 1 drill program due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a single hole was drilled into the South Zone and intersected gold-zinc massive sulphide mineralization at a vertical depth of 575m, with the following highlighted interval:

KM-20-09: 6.1 m grading 7.8g/t AuEq, including 4.4 m grading 9.3g/t AuEq, and also including 1.1 m grading 16.0 g/t AuEq (Table 1).

KM-20-10A: 10.7 m grading 4.4% CuEq, including 1.5 m grading 8.6% CuEq, 3.1 m grading 4.2% CuEq, and 1.4m grading 12.2% CuEq (Table 3).

Table 3. Results of Initial Drill Program at Kay Mine South Zone, Yavapai County, Arizona

Hole ID From m To m Vertical Depth Below Surface m Length m (1) Cu Eq % (2) Au Eq g/t (3) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 3.52 1.74 15.0 0.91 0.40 1.86 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 3.15 1.81 10.0 0.90 0.08 1.04 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 3.41 0.36 19.0 2.64 0.10 0.98 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 575 6.1 7.80 4.18 41.7 0.12 0.82 8.02 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 9.29 5.46 33.1 0.15 0.50 9.06 and 636.9 637.9 1.1 16.03 9.77 68.0 0.17 0.78 14.65 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 490 4.9 6.24 2.16 24.9 2.39 0.31 3.27 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 7.78 2.42 28.2 3.66 0.32 3.16 and 567.2 568.5 1.2 5.33 2.52 28.4 0.33 0.43 5.10 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 498.0 0.6 10.09 4.33 113.0 0.12 0.16 11.30 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 500.0 1.6 3.09 0.70 45.9 0.03 0.68 4.38 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 502.0 0.8 2.42 0.42 51.0 0.03 1.07 2.90 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 437 1.3 7.1 1.27 51.1 2.13 0.91 7.46 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 442 10.7 4.4 1.66 27.2 1.32 0.30 2.58 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 8.6 0.92 30.2 6.69 0.07 1.62 and 532.2 535.3 3.1 4.2 1.75 34.3 0.72 0.42 2.99 and 537.2 538.6 1.4 12.2 7.29 79.2 0.16 0.60 9.06

(1) True widths of the reported mineral intervals have not been determined; additional drilling is required

(2) Assumptions used in USD for the gold equivalent calculations were metal prices of $2.28/lb Copper, $1650/oz Gold, $15/oz Silver, $0.86/lb Zinc, $0.77/lb Pb and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t) + (Copper (%) x 94.72) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.009) + (Zinc (%) x 35.73) +(Lead (%) x 31.99).

(3) Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculations were metal prices of $2.28/lb Copper, $1650/oz Gold, $16/oz Silver, $0.86/lb Zinc, $0.77/lb Pb and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 1.06) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0096) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3772) +(Lead (%) x 0.3377).

Sugarloaf Peak Project Update

On July 6th, 2020, Arizona Metals commenced a 1,300m drill program at its Sugarloaf Peak Project in La Paz County, Arizona. Drill core from this program will be sent to Kappes Cassiday and Associates of Reno, Nevada, to undergo bottle-roll and column testing of gold recoveries by leaching of oxide material.

Two cored drill holes will also be extended to a depth of 500m to test a large geophysical target that the Company believes has the potential to host a higher grade “feeder” zone, that could be the source of the disseminated oxide mineralization identified by previous operators.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a “proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold” at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

1The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals’ drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals’ core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories’ (“ALS”) sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS’s labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS’ internal and Arizona Metals’ external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the resumption of drilling and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

