Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its second quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on August 11, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on August 12, 2020.

Argonaut Gold Second Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q2 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Conference ID: 6463827 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Q2 Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on August 12, 2020 until 11:59 pm EDT on August 19, 2020.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company continues to hold the San Antonio advanced exploration project in Baja California Sur, Mexico and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

