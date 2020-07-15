Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Construction Update & Progress as of July 15th 2020 on the Bonanza Mine Heap Leach Project

PHOENIX, July 15, 2020 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, is pleased to announce in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is moving smoothly and on track for the complete build out of the heap leach pad and pond at the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona on schedule.



The Heap Leach Pad continues to be cut to grade and the Leach Pond is nearing completion on the property. The project should be ready for the liner install within the next few weeks. Appropriate carbon columns and tanks are expected to be delivered during the following weeks and pumps and piping for the Leach Pad and Pond have been sourced and will be ready to install during the month of August. Review the pictures attached which clearly outlines the progress of construction.

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, stated, “As the price of Gold continues to increase and stay strong, we are making excellent progress on the Bonanza Project and expecting to complete construction and initiate production in September. We are very pleased with the execution of our general contractor 5D Mining and Construction as progress is excelling.”

Heap leaching is an industrial mining process used to extract precious metals and other compounds from ore using a series of chemical reactions that absorb specific minerals and re-separate them after their division from other earth materials. Similar to in situ mining, heap leach mining differs in that it places ore on a liner, then adds the chemicals via drip systems to the ore, whereas in situ mining lacks these liners and pulls pregnant solution up to obtain the minerals. Heap leaching is widely used in modern large-scale mining operations as it produces the desired concentrates at a lower cost compared to conventional processing methods such as flotation, agitation, and vat leaching.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corp.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

