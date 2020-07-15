Bond Resources' Mining Permit & Reclamation Plan Approved for the Mary K Mine

Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (FSE: 5B1) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce that a mining permit has been approved by the Idaho Environmental Department, clearing the way for underground mining operations and exploration drilling to proceed at the Company's Mary K Mine.

Also, the Resource Protection & Assistance Bureau of Idaho has approved the Company's Reclamation Plan for the Mary K Mine. The Reclamation Plan requires Best Management practices to design the site for minimum erosion and pollution, and strict maintenance of State water quality standards.

In addition to the mining permit, a temporary permit was subsequently issued to withdraw water from a nearby stream - water that will be used for exploration drilling and establishment of the portal on the 400 foot level. (For further details of the Company's drilling program, see news release dated June 17, 2020.)

An initial reclamation bond in the amount of US$26,770 is required prior to conducting any surface mining operations.

About Bond Resources: Bond Resources is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

