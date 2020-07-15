Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, July 15, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification yesterday, on July 14, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on July 13, 2020.
According to the notification, as at that date the shareholder holds indirectly 391,141 voting rights attached to the shares in the Company, which represents 3.39% of the Company’s issued share capital; and has an interest in 1.64% of voting rights through financial instruments (represented by 169,300 voting rights that may be acquired through securities lending and 20,699 voting rights in the form of CFD).
Accordingly, the shareholder’s total interest in voting rights equates to 5.04% of the Company’s issued share capital which, as at this date, comprises 11,520,860 shares of no par value.
A copy of the notification can be found on the Company’s website at:
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!