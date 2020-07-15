GGX Gold Initiates Trenching at C.O.D. - Previously Drilled Over 7 Meters of 4 Oz Gold

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2020 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on the 2020 exploration program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

This field season began with development and implementation of protocols and measures to prevent and control the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Personnel received training and individual daily temperature self-monitoring was implemented.

Initial field work has focussed on preparation for trenching and drilling, with targets being marked out at the C.O.D. vein, Rhoderick Dhu, and Gold Drop mine areas. These areas will be trenched first and then drilled. Also, all the previous drill holes and trenches from 2017 and 2018 at the COD were surveyed with a Trimble Geo7X instrument for sub-meter accuracy, and prospecting and rock sampling was started. Trenches were marked at two parallel veins located west of the C.O.D., one of which returned a grab sample last year that assayed 55.8 grams per tonne gold and greater than 100 grams per tonne silver.

Most recently, an excavator was mobilized to site to start the trenching program. The first trench will be on the C.O.D. vein at its southern end where some of the world's best intercepts of the year were obtained (as announced in a news release dated March 18, 2019):

COD18-67: 129 g/t gold, 1,154 g/t silver & 823 g/t tellurium over 7.28 meters core length.

COD18-70: 107 g/t gold, 880 g/t silver & 640 g/t tellurium over 6.90 meters core length.

Photo of part of the Gold Drop Property showing the location of target areas.

Photos of geologists in the field at Gold Drop Property showing shaft at Rhoderick Dhu (left), and locating the gold-bearing parallel quartz vein west of C.O.D. (right)

Aerial photo showing excavator preparing to trench at C.O.D. area.

Analytical results reported above were provided by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram sub-samples, or by metallics sieve analyses. Analyses for silver were by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Quality control was monitored using analytical results for reference standards and blank samples inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of 5% each.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

