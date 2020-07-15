Mountain Boy Increases Flow-Through Financing to $1,250,000

Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9UA) is pleased to announce that the previously announced $1 million Flow-through financing at $0.30 per Common Share on July 3rd will be increased to $1,250,000 and the financing is expected to close shortly.

Flow-through common shares are priced at $0.30 per common share (the "FT Offering"). The gross proceeds from the FT Offering of flow-through shares will be invested in eligible exploration expenditures in the province of British Columbia and certain British Columbia residents may be eligible for addition income tax deductions making this offering's shares commonly referred to as "super" flow through shares.

All securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Company may pay finder's fees and Insiders may be participating in this offering.

The offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable laws.

