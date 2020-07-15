Durango Completes Site Preparation at Windfall Lake

Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that its exploration team has completed the initial 2020 reconaissance program on its Windfall Lake, Quebec land package.

As announced on July 2, 2020, Durango deployed its exploration crew to the Trove Property to prepare the site for the 2020 summer drill program. Durango has identified 15 drill targets for the Trove Property to test favourable IP signatures which coincide with geochemistry anomalies including gold found in till samples. Drill access was created on the Trove Property as necessary for the upcoming summer drill program.

Additional mapping and sampling were completed on the Trove Property due to the additional road access recently built by forest companies. Fifty nine (59) grab and channel samples were also collected on the Trove Property. The accessibility of the new outcrops permitted Durango to take additional structural measurements for the upcoming summer drill campaign.

Mineralized zones, hematite quartz veins and lithological contacts including felsic dykes and mafic volcanics were mapped and sampled on the Trove Property. Some mineralized zones with pyrrhotite, traces of chalcopyrite and hematite alteration associated with quartz veins were observed in the sampled areas on the Trove Property. Several gold deposits in the Urban Barry belt have been associated with a set of northeast (NE) shear zones accompanied with deformation by a magmatic event represented by quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) dykes which are now identified on the Trove Property.

It is recommended that mechanical stripping and sampling be completed immediately on the northeast extremity of the Trove Property near one the previously defined drill targets which may be controlled by the NE-SW Barry fault and associated shear zones.

Nine (9) till samples were also collected on Durango's East Barry Property along the projected contact of the intrusives and the volcanics. Till sampling conducted in 2018 and 2019 identified a 5km trend but no new outcrops were discovered during the short campaign.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, "I am very enthusiastic that many of our first stage observations at the Trove Property correspond to the mineralization reported by Osisko Mining on their neighbouring properties, specifically, in Osisko's 2018 drilling campaign that returned results of up to 5g/t gold. The potential for the Trove and East Barry properties are high which is great news for our shareholders and further presses the importance of our exceptional properties at Windfall."

Additional information on the exploration program, including financing, will be released as it becomes available.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Trove, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims, which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) , in the Windfall Lake area between Val d'Or and Chibougamau, Quebec. The 1,185 hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold found in tills coinciding with magnetic highs, several Induced Polarization anomalies and two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove, control gold mineralization elsewhere, indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango received all the final drill permits for the Trove property in September 2019 and is undergoing its final reviewing process for the proposed 3,000m drill program.

East Barry, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the East Barry claims which run parallel to Trove claims. The East Barry block is over 6,100 hectares in size and borders the eastern perimeter of Osisko's holdings and the southern perimeter of Bonterra's holdings and is less than 4km south of the Gladiator deposit. The East Barry claims host a gold trend which covers approximately 10km in length and is subparallel to the main Barry Fault held by Osisko. In 2018 a till sampling program was conducted and one of the till samples returned fourty-two (42) pristine gold grains with reported gold values of 2.184 g/t Au. A high count of pristine gold grains indicates that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source. The East Barry block underwent an Induced Polarization survey in 2018 which identified a high priority target coincident with the high count of pristine gold grains.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

