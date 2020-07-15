BacTech Environmental Corp. Receives SEC Approval for Regulation A Financing

Toronto, July 15, 2020 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE:BAC), (CNSX:BAC.CN), (OTC:BCCEF) announced that its Tier 2 Regulation "A" offering memorandum originally filed on April 2, 2020 with the United States Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") has been Qualified as of July 14, 2020.

BacTech filed an offering to raise up to US$1M to finance the bioleach test work, prefeasibility and feasibility studies and detailed engineering for its Ecuadorian environmental project. It is anticipated that the Company will draw down tranches on an "as needed basis" matching capital raises to project expenditures.

Ross Orr, President and CEO stated, "Having this Tier 2 Regulation A Offering Qualified in the United States is a huge step forward for BacTech. This should allow the Company to start implementing its business plans in Ecuador and lead to the building of a bioleach facility which will help change the lives and the environment surrounding many Ecuadorians in Ponce Enriquez. We are very excited to see what the future brings to our Company, our technologies and to the people of Ecuador."

Expressions of interest from qualified investors in the financing should be directed to the Company using the contact details below.

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

BacTech has agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba as a technology partner.

Shares outstanding: 105,420,423

