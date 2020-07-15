Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues
Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Bradley Newell of Vancouver, British Columbia announces that on July 13, 2020 he acquired ownership of 1,333,333 common shares and warrants of Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) (the "Issuer") as a result of participating in a private placement financing. Following this acquisition Mr. Newell owns, directly and indirectly 7,690,305 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 17.2% of the Issuer's issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to Mr. Newell's participation in a private placement financing priced at $0.075 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.10 for 24 months, and were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Newell's discretion.
A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.
(signed) "Bradley Newell" Bradley Newell
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59865
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!