Los Andes Copper Ltd. Enters Into Advisory Agreement With Spinnaker Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. ("Los Andes" or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a capital markets advisory services agreement with Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc. (“Spinnaker”). Spinnaker is a Toronto-based advisory firm which provides public companies with an array of services tailored to raise capital and target and attract institutional and retail investors. It is focused on developing and expanding the network of investors, analysts and financial intermediaries who are interested in Los Andes.



The agreement is for an initial term of a minimum of 3 months and provides for a range of advisory services.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile (the “Project”). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile’s most prolific copper belt, into production.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

