Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Third Quarter Results

Vancouver, July 15, 2020 - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" "PTM" or the "Company") reports the Company's financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 and provides a summary of recent events and outlook.

For details of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 please see the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the complete Financial Statements from the Company free of charge upon request.

All amounts herein are reported in United States dollars unless otherwise specified. The Company holds cash in Canadian dollars, United States dollars and South African Rand. Changes in exchange rates may create variances in the cash holdings or results reported.

Recent Events

Following the September 2019 independent Definitive Feasibility Study (the "Waterberg DFS"), approved by the joint venture in December 2019, an implementation and optimization work program (the "Work Program") is underway on the Company's palladium dominant Waterberg project, located on the North Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the "Waterberg Project"). Platinum Group owns the controlling stake in the Waterberg deposit, which hosts 19.5 million ounces of palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium proven and probable reserves. The Work Program is advancing, funded by Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. ("Implats") while being managed by Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Limited ("Waterberg JV Co.") on behalf of the joint venture owners, being Platinum Group, Implats, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), Hanwa Co. Ltd. ("Hanwa") and Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo").

On June 17, 2020 the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,221,500 common shares at price of $1.40 each for gross proceeds of $1.71 million. Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited ("HCI"), an existing major shareholder of the Company, subscribed for 500,000 common shares through Deepkloof Limited ("Deepkloof"), a wholly owned subsidiary of HCI, maintaining HCI's effective ownership percentage in the Company at approximately 31.59%.

On June 15, 2020 Implats delivered formal notice stating their intention not to exercise their Purchase and Development Option (the "Purchase and Development Option") to acquire and earn into a 50.01% interest in the Waterberg Project. Implats stated that notwithstanding the positive progress achieved on the Work Program to date, and the strategic alignment between the Waterberg asset and Implats stated portfolio objectives, the unprecedented events brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated Implats to re-evaluate the impact of the increased economic uncertainty on Implats' strategy and risk appetite in the short, medium and long term. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Development Option, although unlikely, Implats may still exercise the Purchase and Development Option for a period of ninety days subsequent to their formal notice. Implats has indicated they intend to continue discussions in good faith on potential smelter offtake arrangements for the Waterberg Project. Implats reiterated their support of both the Waterberg Project and the joint venture partners and plans to remain an active 15% participant, including funding of their share of costs, subject to future considerations.

On March 31, 2020 the Implats' Purchase and Development Option was amended, by formal agreement, to extend the termination date from April 17, 2020 to ninety calendar days following receipt of an executed Mining Right for the Waterberg Project. In consideration, Implats agreed to fund 100% of the Work Program. The Work Program, budgeted to cost up to approximately Rand 55 million, is aimed at increasing confidence in specific areas of the Waterberg DFS while awaiting the grant of a Mining Right and Environmental Authorization. Under the Purchase and Development Option Implats may elect to increase its stake in Waterberg JV Co. from 15% to 50.01% by purchasing an additional 12.195% equity interest from JOGMEC for $34.8 million and earning a further 22.815% interest by making a firm commitment to an expenditure of $130.0 million in development work. Implats made a strategic investment of $30.0 million in November 2017 to purchase a 15% stake in the Waterberg Project.

On December 19, 2019 the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,225,807 common shares at price of $1.24 each for gross proceeds of $4.0 million. HCI subscribed for 1,612,931 common shares through Deepkloof, increasing HCI's effective ownership percentage in the Company to approximately 31.67%.

On September 24, 2019 the Company published the results of the Waterberg DFS. Later, on December 5, 2019, the shareholders of Waterberg JV Co. formally approved the Waterberg DFS. The associated technical report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Waterberg Project Definitive Feasibility Study and Mineral Resource Update, Bushveld Complex, South Africa" dated October 4, 2019 was filed on SEDAR on October 7, 2019. Key findings of the Waterberg DFS include:

• The Waterberg DFS projects a fully mechanised, shallow, decline access palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium ("4E") mine at an annual steady state production rate of 420,000 4E ounces and a 45 year mine life on current reserves. Peak project funding is estimated at $617 million.

• After-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of $982 million, at an 8% real discount rate, using spot metal prices as at September 4, 2019 (Incl. $1,546 Pd/oz) ("Spot Prices").

• After-tax NPV of $333 million, at an 8% real discount rate, using three-year trailing average metal prices up until September 4, 2019 (Incl. $1,055 Pd/oz) ("Three Year Trailing Prices").

• After-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 20.7% at Spot Prices and 13.3% at Three Year Trailing Prices.

• On site life of mine average cash cost (inclusive of by-product credits and smelter discounts) for the spot price scenario equates to $640 per 4E ounce.

• Updated measured and indicated mineral resources[1] of 242.4 million tonnes at 3.38g/t 4E for 26.4 million 4E ounces (using 2.5 g/t 4E cut-off) and the deposit remains open on strike to the north and below a depth cut-off of 1,250-meters.

• Proven and probable mineral reserves[2] of 187.5 million tonnes at 3.24 g/t 4E for 19.5 million 4E ounces (using 2.5 g/t 4E cut-off), a significant increase from the Waterberg Project's 2016 Pre-Feasibility Study.

The Waterberg DFS concludes that the Waterberg Project will be one of the largest and potentially lowest cash cost underground palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium ("PGM") mines globally.

Results For The Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020

The Company has taken steps to cut costs and reduce debt during the last twelve months. During the nine months ended May 31, 2020, the Company realized a net loss of $5.9 million (May 31, 2019 - net loss of $13.1 million). General and administrative expenses during the nine month period were $2.7 million (May 31, 2019 - $3.8 million). Losses on foreign exchange were $4.1 million (May 31, 2019 - $7.3 million), primarily due to variance in the US Dollar to Canadian Dollar exchange rate. Stock based compensation expense, a non-cash item, totalled $1.1 million (May 31, 2019 - $0.5 million). Interest costs of $4.1 million were lower in the current period (May 31, 2019 - $7.3 million) due to lower debt levels. A gain on fair value of financial instruments of $3.1 million was recognized in the current period (May 31, 2019 - $0.8 million loss) due predominantly to a decrease in the value of unexercised US$1.70 common share purchase warrants that expired on November 22, 2019. Basic and diluted loss per share for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 totalled $0.10 as compared to a loss of $0.42 per share for the nine months ended May 31, 2019.

Accounts receivable at May 31, 2020 totalled $0.1 million (May 31, 2019 - $0.5 million) while accounts payable and accrued liabilities amounted to $0.7 million (May 31, 2019 - $4.0 million). Accounts receivable were comprised of mainly of amounts receivable for value added taxes repayable to the Company in South Africa. Accounts payable consisted primarily of engineering and professional fees and regular trade payables.

Total expenditures on the Waterberg Project, before partner reimbursements, for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 were approximately $2.1 million (May 31, 2019 - $6.4 million). At period end, $34 million in accumulated net costs had been capitalized to the Waterberg Project. Total expenditures on the property since inception to May 31, 2020 are approximately $74.7 million. For more information on mineral properties, see Note 3 of the Financial Statements.

Subsequent to period end, on June 30, 2020, the Company received a letter from the South African Revenue Service advising that their audit of income tax returns for Platinum Group Metals (RSA) Proprietary Limited ("PTM RSA") for tax years 2014, 2015 and 2016 had been completed with no reassessment or adjustment to the Company's filed tax returns for the three years audited.



____________________________



1 Measured 58.5 million tonnes at 3.42 g/t 4E and Indicated 183.9 million tonnes at 3.37 g/t 4E

2 Proven 48.3 million tonnes at 3.28 g/t 4E and Probable 139.2 million tonnes at 3.22 g/t 4E

Outlook

The Company's key business objective is to advance the palladium dominant Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision. The positive results of the recent Waterberg DFS provide a solid value assessment for the Waterberg Project. The long-term market outlook for the metals to be produced at Waterberg remains positive. Following Implats' formal notice stating their intention not to exercise their Purchase and Development Option, the Company has received interest from other potential strategic partners in the Waterberg Project.

The Work Program now underway, paid for substantially by Implats, will focus on project optimization, operational readiness and risk mitigation. The Work Program is currently being carried out in compliance with South African health orders aimed at halting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Company will continue working towards its next major milestone of obtaining the Mining Right for the Waterberg Project. The expected grant of a Mining Right may be delayed from previous guidance as a result of the current South African stay at home order and possible future restrictions. Contact with government and regulatory agencies has continued to date.

Concentrate offtake negotiations with Implats are currently in process. The Company and Waterberg JV Co. have begun a process to assess commercial alternatives for mine development financing and concentrate offtake, subject to Implats' right to match offtake proposals. Several parties are currently in discussions with the Company.

The Company's battery technology initiative through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (''Lion''), a new venture launched in July 2019 with an affiliate of Anglo American Platinum Ltd., represents an exciting research, innovation and commercialization opportunity in the high-profile lithium battery field using palladium and platinum. Recent laboratory work by Lion has discovered innovations that are in line with our technical objectives and are now covered in patent applications filed by Lion. The investment in Lion creates a potential vertical integration with electric vehicles, which may otherwise be a potential threat to the platinum and palladium market.

The Company will follow government health directives in the months ahead. The health and safety of employees is a priority. The Company plans to drive ahead with its core business objectives while reducing costs where possible in this period of market uncertainty.

As well as the discussions within this press release, the reader is encouraged to also see the Company's disclosure made under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, which was also filed as the Company's annual information form in Canada.

Qualified Person

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng., the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder of the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for preparing the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He has verified the data by reviewing the detailed information of the geological and engineering staff and independent qualified person reports as well as visiting the Waterberg Project site regularly.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator and majority owner of the Waterberg Project, a palladium dominant bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg DFS was approved by Waterberg JV Co., the project joint venture company, on December 5, 2019. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly advanced with the shareholders of Waterberg JV Co., being Platinum Group, Implats, JOGMEC, Hanwa and Mnombo.

