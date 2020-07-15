Private Placement Completed

Victoria, July 15, 2020 - Silver Grail Resources Ltd. ("Silver Grail") (TSXV:SVG) ("KD7"-Frankfurt) (OTC:SVGAF) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 4,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year from closing. The Warrants are subject to acceleration at the Company's discretion in the event the Company's common shares trade on a volume weighted average price (VWAP) basis of $0.20 or more for a period of ten consecutive trading days.

Mr. Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,500,000 Units pursuant to the Private Placement for a total consideration of $250,000. Subsequent to the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 2,500,000 Shares of the Company and 1,250,000 Warrants representing approximately 7.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the Units. Prior to the Financing, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any share of the Company.



The Units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time.

A copy of Sprott's early warning report will appear on Silver Grail's profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

There were no finder's fees or other commissions associated with the transaction. Certain of the Company's insiders participated in the private placement. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the Company's many properties in the Golden Triangle Region of northwestern British Columbia as well as its cobalt properties elsewhere in the province. A portion of the funds will be directed to general working capital and to repay moneys owed to Teuton Resources Corp.

The company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the units purchased by insiders of the Company nor the consideration paid by them exceeds 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization. The company did not file a material change report in respect of the related-party transaction at least 21 days prior to the closing of the private placement, which the company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the private placement in an expeditious manner.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The private placement was approved subject to closing by the TSX-V on July 3, 2020..

Respectfully:

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

President, Silver Grail Resources Ltd..

For more information contact Investor Relations at 778-430-5680 or barry@teuton.com. If you would like to be added to Silver Grail's news distribution list, please send your email address to dino@teuton.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. does have an ongoing obligation to disclose material information, as it becomes available.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

information contained herein.

