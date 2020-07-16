Nova Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activity report - 30 June 2020

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) continued its fast-track exploration strategy at the district scale Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, achieving a significant milestone with the release of a JORC compliant 2.5Moz maiden inferred resource at its oxide Korbel prospect in the September quarter (ASX 11 September 2019) to outline the size and scope of the project area.There are two diamond drills rig now turning on Pad 3, aka the Block 2 "starter pit" area of the Korbel Deposit. The objective for 2020 is unchanged and remains to significantly increase the current 2.5Moz resource in both size and confidence. Most importantly, the 2.5Moz Inferred Resource was achieved using an average drill depth of less than 100m. Induced Polarisation chargeability results show that the mineralization is present to at least 300m below surface and remains open. The current program will test down to 500m below the surface, which is 5 times the current depth of the existing Resource area. To date, all holes have returned Continuous Gold Mineralisation from Surface exceeding the company's expectation. These results continue to support the potential for a massive, bulk-tonnage, heap leachable resource. We are sitting on a great sea of mineralization at Korbel with no end in sight.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WSNQ32L0





