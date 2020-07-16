ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON AUGUST 5, 2020

George Town, July 16, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday August 5, before TSX market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday August 5, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mx9zr7tx

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +44 (0) 203 0095709

North American toll-free: +18662801157

UK toll-free: 08006941461

Confirmation Code: 4792808

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in C?te d’Ivoire, four mines (Hound?, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, C?te d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com



Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



(647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

