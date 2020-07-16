Mountain Boy Closes $1,250,000 Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, July 16, 2020 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTB); (Frankfurt:M9UA) announces it has closed the Flow-Through private placement announced July 3rd, 2020 and increased on July 15th, 2020. A total of 4,166,669 Flow-through shares were issued at an offering price of $0.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,250,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration of the Company's projects in BC's Golden Triangle, including planned drilling of the American Creek project. The common shares issued under this placement are subject to a four-month hold period until November 16th, 2020. Insiders purchased $115,411 of this Flow-through financing. Finder's fees of $44,430 in cash were paid to eligible parties. Mountain Boy now has 49,027,051 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 687-3520

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

