Adamera Minerals Appoints Graeme Currie as Advisor

Vancouver, July 16, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the appointment of Mr. Graeme Currie as an Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Currie is well known in the minerals industry, having had many years experience as a mining analyst and capital markets specialist. His depth of knowledge and business connections in the sector are impressive.

Graeme served as Director, Investment Banking at Canaccord Genuity Limited where he concentrated specifically on the junior mining sector. He retired from Canaccord in August 2012. Prior to his role in Investment Banking he was with Canaccord as a Senior Mining Analyst who focused, for over 22 years, on the junior mining sector.

"I have known Graeme for many years, particularly through the lead he took when Canaccord financed and marketed my former companies. His ability to "bring people to the table" to make a company work is what we see as his contribution to Adamera," says Yale Simpson, Chairman of Adamera.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome Graeme as an advisory to the Company and I look forward to his valuable input as we move our projects forward.

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

