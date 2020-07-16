Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Appointment of Marc R. Roy as Chief Executive Officer

KINGSTON, July 16, 2020 - Focus Graphite Inc. (“Focus” or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), an advanced exploration company focused on the production of graphite concentrate, announced today that it has appointed Marc R. Roy as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Roy will also join Focus Graphite’s Board of Directors effective July 1, 2020.



Mr. Roy brings to Focus Graphite more than 20 years of global experience in Executive Management roles. Mr. Roy, age 54, most recently served as an Executive at BDA, Inc. overseeing EMEA as well as global mergers and acquisitions from January 2017 to June 2020. Prior to his position at BDA, Inc., Mr. Roy served as CEO of BrandAlliance from May 2013 to January of 2017. Prior to BrandAlliance, Marc served as CEO of Accolade Reaction Promotion Group from January 1999 to February 2010. His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as track record in delivering results, while leading transitioning companies, made him an ideal addition to the executive team and Board of Directors.

"Marc is a seasoned executive with the diverse experience and skill set necessary to lead Focus Graphite to the next phase of operational development," said Mr. Jeffrey York, Chairman of the Board of Focus Graphite. "As a company, we have made progress in aligning our focus with our core strengths over the past several months, and the Board looks forward to Marc’s leadership as we advance the Lac Knife graphite project into production and drive toward important milestones."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Focus Graphite at this point in the company's evolution," said Mr. Roy. "With a strong development plan in place, I believe Focus Graphite has the potential to deliver significant shareholder value while positively contributing to the graphite industry. I look forward to working with Focus Graphite’s executive team and Board to advance the company."

Gary Economo, outgoing President and CEO of Focus Graphite commented, “I wish to thank the Board of Directors, management, employees and our dedicated shareholders for all of the support you have provided to me. I remain confident in the great potential and future of Focus Graphite’s development assets and I believe this is the ideal time to allow Marc to continue the development of the Lac Knife Project and the future vision of the Company.”

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Qu?bec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

