Euro Sun Invited to Participate in Sprott Natural Resource Symposium July 22-25, 2020

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been invited to participate in the 2020 Sprott Natural Resource Symposium being held from July 22nd to July 25th, 2020.



Scott Moore, CEO of Euro Sun stated; “We are excited to have been invited to the Sprott Symposium and look forward to marketing our story alongside some of the strongest companies in junior mining. Sprott Capital Partners led our latest $22 million equity financing allowing the company to work to execute its key milestones over the next few quarters including our Feasibility Study and Construction Permit.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

