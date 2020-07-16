Tajiri Resources Engages in Online Marketing Program and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2020 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) announces the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purpose of targeting potential investors. Tajiri is paying $0 in cash for the program thanks to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Tajiri HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR TAJIRI RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

Tajiri has also launched "Chairman Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

AGORACOM "Chairman Verified" forums provide the small cap industry's first ever identity verification of company executives on an investor platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and officers can post within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "Chairman Verified" Forums create unmatched levels of engagement between management and investors that create civilized, constructive and factual conversation.

Term and Compensation TERM: July 10, 2020 – July 30, 2021 FEES: $CDN 75,000 + HST *

$75,000 + HST to be paid via Shares For Services Under TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 5)

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services upon Commencement July 10, 2020 for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs. $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month October 10, 2020 $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month January 10, 2021 $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month April 10, 2021 $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month July 30, 2021



Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

Share issuances to AGORA under this Shares For Services Agreement should be effected pursuant to the "consultant exemption" contained in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions. To qualify as a consultant with this exemption, the consultant must be engaged to provide services to the issuer, pursuant to a written contract, other than services provided in relation to a distribution and must spend a significant amount of time and attention on the affairs and business of the issuer.

Options

Additionally Company reports that subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval it intends to grant an aggregate of 8,400,000 incentive stock options to employees, management, directors and consultants, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three years, commencing from the date of final approval by the Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

