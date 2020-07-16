Menü Artikel
Desert Mountain Energy Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues

20:07 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, July 16, 2020 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) U.S. (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to report that drilling of its second helium well in Arizona's Holbrook Basin, DME Well No. State 16-1 (API No. 02-017-20131), is continuing. We have encountered significant gas flows in the well. We anticipate reaching target depth shortly. A further more detailed update will be provided upon completion of drilling operations.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

"Irwin Olian"
Irwin Olian
Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Irwin Olian, President and CEO

E-mail: tigertail@desertmountainenergy.com

Phone: (213) 300-3200

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


