Silver Elephant: Notice of Intent to Prepare EIS Published for Gibellini Vanadium Project

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2020 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that the Notice of Intent ("NOI") to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the Gibellini Vanadium Project ("Project") located in Eureka County, Nevada, USA was published on July 14, 2020 in the Federal Register. The Gibellini Project is 100% owned by Nevada Vanadium LLC. ("Nevada Vanadium"), a Nevada corporation that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

The NOI formally commences the 12-month timeline to complete the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") review and EIS preparation by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The NEPA process is designed to help public officials complete permitting decisions that are protective of the environment and includes a public engagement process.

Per news release from The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mount Lewis Office:

"If approved, this project would provide hundreds of jobs and will contribute to the nation's domestic source of critical minerals," said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain District Manager. "The Gibellini mine would also be the first vanadium mine in the U.S. and, in accordance with Secretarial Order 3355, we anticipate having a record of decision in 12 months.

As there is currently no primary domestic production of vanadium, the United States is dependent on foreign sources of vanadium; this creates a strategic vulnerability for both the economy and military to adverse government action or other events that can disrupt the supply of this key mineral."

Please visit www.nevadavanadium.com for the full news release from Nevada Vanadium LLC.

