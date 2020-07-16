Benz Mining Corp. Corporate Update

Vancouver, July 16, 2020 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") announces the following changes to its management team and to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Ron Hall and Mr. Carlos Escribano have agreed to step down from the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Escribano will continue to act as the Company's CFO, providing financial reporting and accounting services to Benz.

Mr. Miloje Vicentijevic has resigned from his role as President and CEO of the Company and will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Mr. Mathew O'Hara, a director of Benz, has agreed to act as the Interim CEO until the board makes a permanent appointment to the position.

Additional appointments to the board and management will be made in line with the Company's application to list on the Australian Stock Exchange and further details will be released shortly.

Nick Tintor, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of the board and our shareholders, I want to thank Miloje, the founder of Benz, for his leadership and support of the Company during the past eight years. Miloje kept this Company alive during a difficult period and led it to this transformative stage in its development with the acquisition of the high grade Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec."

Mr. Tintor added, "I would also like to thank Ron and Carlos for their tremendous contribution and support to the company over the past eight years. Carlos of course will continue to play a key role at Benz as our CFO."

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together a veteran team of engineers, geophysicists, geologists, and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favorable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Nick Tintor, Chairman of the Board

