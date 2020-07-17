Blue Lagoon Announces Mobilization for Phase One Drill Program at Dome Mountain

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2020 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated mobilization for its planned Phase One drilling program at the Company's Dome Mountain Gold Project located a short 50 minute drive from the town of Smithers B.C.
The Dome Mountain Gold Mine Project holds a Mining Permit and Environmental Management Act Permit (EMA) providing for up to 75,000 tonnes production annually plus a long term Milling and Mining Profit Share Agreement with Nicola Mining Inc., which operates a modern mill facility located near Merritt, B.C.
Phase One Drilling will consist of 2800 meters of HQ diamond drilling from 22 holes located on eight pre-existing pads. All access roads are in place and permitted. No tree cutting or road/pad construction is needed. At this time staff from the Blue Lagoon office in Smithers has installed sumps at each proposed pad location and is currently constructing a core shack and core saw facility.
Driftwood Drilling of Smithers B.C. will be performing the drilling and, drill and drill rods have already been mobilized to site.
The expected start up for drilling is Monday July 20, 2020.
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by William Cronk, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.
